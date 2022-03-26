Apple aggressively expanding mini-LED supply chain capacity by 20-30% for MacBook Pro

Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models offer a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. Featuring the mini-LED technology used in iPad Pro, the Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness, an incredible 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The extreme dynamic range brings HDR content to life with unbelievable detail in shadows, brilliant specular highlights, deeper blacks, and more vivid colors than ever before. It has a gorgeous P3 wide color gamut and supports one billion colors for smoother gradients. ProMotion technology also comes to the Mac on this new display, featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. ProMotion automatically varies the refresh rate to match the motion of a user’s onscreen content to help preserve battery life, and makes tasks more fluid and even more responsive. Video editors can also lock in a refresh rate that is optimal for their footage. The combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world’s best notebook display.

Both models come with a larger display than the previous generation — the 16-inch model offers an expansive 16.2-inch display with 7.7 million pixels, the most ever on a Mac notebook. And the 14-inch model gives users more screen real estate than before, with a 14.2-inch active area and a total of 5.9 million pixels — more pixels than the prior 16-inch MacBook Pro. The display features even thinner borders and extends up around the camera to provide users with even more room for their content.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

In a tweet, Min-Chi Kuo says that “although the notebook/PC market is suffering from inflation/Russian-Ukrainian war, Apple is still aggressively expanding the supply chain capacity of miniLED panels for MacBook Pro, aiming to increase 20-30%.”

Although the notebook/PC market is suffering from inflation/Russian-Ukrainian war, Apple is still aggressively expanding the supply chain capacity of mini-LED panels for MacBook Pro, aiming to increase 20-30%. https://t.co/U70sNhFaYA — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 26, 2022

What’s interesting about this report is that Kuo recently wrote that Apple is not planning to launch new miniLED products this year… It’s interesting to see that Apple aims to produce even more miniLED panels. Not only producing more miniLED will eventually make it less expensive, but it also shows that the company got this new MacBook Pro right.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the new mini-LED MacBook Pro is selling like hotcakes!

