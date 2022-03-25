Apple pays key engineers another round of $200,000 bonuses not to defect to rivals

Apple is paying a small number of engineers another round of special stock bonuses as part of an unusual push to retain key talent, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker doled out the bonuses in recent days to a select group of employees in its software and hardware engineering departments, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public. The rewards ranged from around $100,000 to upwards of $200,000 in restricted stock units, with some in the company referring to them as special retention grants.

The bonuses are designed to keep the employees from leaving by vesting over several years, and they could become more valuable over time if Apple’s stock price continues to rise.

Apple previously gave out special stock-based bonuses in December, with the rewards topping $180,000. In that case, the payouts went to employees in the company’s hardware technologies group, which designs its custom chips, and its team working on future virtual and augmented reality headsets.