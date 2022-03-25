Dutch watchdog fines Apple $5.7 million for ninth straight week

Apple is set to be hit with a tenth consecutive weekly fine for allegedly not fully complying with an order to open its App Store to rival forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands, Dutch antitrust watchdog ACM told Reuters.

Reuters:

The iPhone maker has already racked up 45 million euros ($49 million) in penalties to date as ACM (Authority for Consumers and Markets) has slapped weekly 5 million euro fines on the company since January, with the ninth penalty handed out this week. Apple submitted a fresh proposal to the ACM this week in a bid to halt the sanction. The offer does not fully comply with its order, an official at the Dutch watchdog, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters on Friday. Subsequent fines once the total penalty hits 50 million euros could be higher according to ACM rules.

MacDailyNews Take: Let the courts decide.

Clearly, if a developer wanted to include non-Apple payment methods in their app, a new app build and submission would be required. There’s nothing “burdensome” or “noncompliant” about it as the ACM claims of Apple’s changes to the App Store in The Netherlands.

