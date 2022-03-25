Apple could turn the iPhone into a recurring subscription service as soon as this fall

Apple is working on a way to turn the iPhone into a recurring subscription service that could launch as soon as this year, according to Bloomberg News.
The new offering would fit neatly into Apple’s ongoing efforts to emphasize recurring subscription revenue.
Apple already offers the Prime-like Apple One subscription service that includes (depending on the specific package) Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and so on. And there’s a program called the iPhone Upgrade Program that allows customers to pay a monthly fee for ongoing iPhone upgrades and a warranty.
We don’t know any details yet about how this new service would differ from that. But we could see it being a combination of the two… If the report is true, we might hear more when new flagship iPhones are announced this fall.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, an iPhone – and/or iPad, Mac, etc. – subscription service would be an optional way to get the hardware, in addition to the usual product sales, outright and subsidized.
$99 per month gets you an iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem… We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands! — MacDailyNews, September 11, 2019
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
6 Comments
I don’t understand the articles about this.
The iPhone is already offered as a subscription service with the iPhone upgrade program, which has been a thing for like 5 years already. This is nothing new.
I could see them changing the business model a little, like you don’t get the option to keep the phone once you stop paying or something, which is hard to imagine them doing.
If anything, they may just expand the upgrade program to other devices like iPad, Apple Watch, Macs, etc.
Every blog website seems to just be blindly running with this rumor without applying any logic or facts while reporting on it.
I for one will never obtain another iPhone if Apple were to make iPhones subscription only. If it’s optional, I’m fine with Apple doing it. I’ll keep buying them.
I and my extended family use iPhones exclusively. Some in the family replace their iPhone every year getting the latest and greatest models. Some in the family keep their iPhones for as long as 5+ years before replacing them. In talking to the majority of the members all prefer the purchase model; none prefer a subscription model no matter what comes with it.
Yeah, Like I’m going to pay $100 a month instead of buying it for $1100
No one is that stupid… oh, wait. If libturds will buy a Supreme Court nominee saying she can’t define “woman” they will buy anything
Bet most libturds won’t even understand that. Lololol
It costs considerably more than $1100 for an iPhone, especially a Pro model, and every Apple service for a year.
Apple would make the hardware + services subscription price a deal vs. buying an iPhone and subscribing via Apple One.
Hi. That package offering would suck for me considering I only listen to music and I don’t play games. I would download rentals on my account that way I can view it through Apple TV or phone or my iPad. My choice not pay bulk rate for services I don’t need…
Apple Pro Max is $1099 to $1600. I don’t use a single apple service and no one I know has more than 1 or 2