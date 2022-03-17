Apple Watch fall detection saves Florida woman, leads to crucial diagnosis

A St. Petersburg, Florida woman woman is crediting her Apple Watch for saving her life after it called 9-1-1 after she fell, and doctors discovered she had treatable lung cancer.
The 71-year-old grandmother [Raylene Hackenwerth] had fallen, hard. The watch detected the fall and called 9-1-1 on its own. Joshua Stevens was one of the paramedics who responded, and he said a distress call from a watch is pretty unique.
“It sends the geolocation, the latitude and longitude, so I would say it’s a pretty useful feature,” said Stevens.
Raylene was nearly unconscious and very banged up. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered a mass in her lungs that was cancerous.
“If it hadn’t been for the falling and the Apple Watch calling them, I wouldn’t even know this was there and maybe by the time it had got found in the future, it would be too late,” said Raylene.
Now she is waiting to undergo treatment and said she and her son are both grateful for a feature they didn’t even know the watch had.
“I couldn’t be happier that that is what we decided to give her for Christmas this year. It never occurred to me that it would save her life,” said Jason.
MacDailyNews Take: Back in July 2015, we were writing about far more mundane gifts of time than the big one that Raylene just received, but it still fits:
Apple Watch saves time. And, we don’t mean that in a small way, we mean that in a big way. 😉 (Thanks, Steve.)
Small bits of time saved throughout each day equal big time savings each day. Time is our most precious commodity.
“Lost time is never found again.” — Benjamin Franklin
That’s why we wear Apple Watches, they give us the gift of time.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
4 Comments
I remember when people falling was funny. Ah to be stupidly young again.
Mine told me I was having Atrial Fibrillation. Confirmed with a fancy device that I wore for two days. My doctor was somewhat surprised that a watch could be so accurate
The AppleWatch is indeed racking up quite the ledger of lives saved. The folks who worked on the AppleWatch must have a good feeling about that. It’s not all that often you get to see the good your work may have done.
It’s a fantastic device, with still lots of potential, thanks to Tim Cook.