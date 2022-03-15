Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time; reorg necessary’

The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025. – Appel analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter, March 15, 2022
The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 15, 2022
After losing several top executives and engineers, Project Titan has been under Kevin Lynch since September of 2021…
With the title of VP of technology, Lynch has played a major in the development of the Apple Watch and its associated health features over the years.
While Lynch himself does not have experience in the car industry, Bloomberg said in a report last year that Apple has “a few senior managers still on the project that come from the automotive world,” including former executives from Tesla and BMW…
Kuo’s tweet comes along with another report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In January, he said that the Apple Car project was in a “make-or-break year” after Joe Bass, who was the head of software engineering program management for Apple’s car team, left.
MacDailyNews Take: They should have codenamed it “Fits and Starts.”
6 Comments
Apple should hire Hunter Biden. Like Lynch, Hunter has as much auto experience as he had in energy but that didn’t stop him from getting on the BoD of Burisma and sending 10% back for the Big Guy.
So, if Apple is willing to piss away millions on this “Vaporware” project, might as well help out Hunter since his Ukrainian piggy bank has been interrupted and Apple wants to help out Ukraine.
Apple needs to re-think Car 1.0, if current goal is 100% self-driving to the point of no steering wheel (like the car in tv+ movie Swan Song). The current top issue with owning all-electric car is NOT the need to drive it. It’s the need to charge it.
Most existing cars (including hybrids) carry around their own power generation. They use gasoline. There is no infrastructure to provide electrical power to the same number of electric cars. The power grid in most places is close to full capacity already without additional strain of charging cars, if a significant percentage became all-electric. We (collectively) need far more access to electrical energy. Distribution is also a problem. Charging electric car is inconvenient because it takes time. There is no equivalent of driving up to gas stations everywhere and taking a few minutes to fill the tank.
Solve those two problems Apple, (1) access to electrical energy needed to eventually replace gasoline cars with electric cars and (2) convenient distribution of that energy to those electric cars. Apple is uniquely qualified to do it, with its energy technology, money “in the bank,” and ongoing profit from existing business. It’s a venture that “operations” expert Tim Cook would excel at leading. Think different (and REALLY BIG). Providing and distributing electrical energy for ALL electric vehicles benefits Apple (in the long drive) way beyond just Car.
Let’s hope it doesn’t become Project Titanic.
It would be better if this project had more “fits” and no “starts” since the idea of a consumer mass market “self driving autonomous” car with no steering wheel and no gas pedal is about as appealing as Tim Cook in the Miss America competition.
EV itself does not solve current climate change madness unless it’s used en mass, and the clean power generations capacity is increased at the same time, but a huge worldwide infrastructure of gas station is already there. Make and sell Apple brand gas-to-electric pump conversion kit. Pump by pump, corresponding to the increase of demands. Forget about MagSafe and other charging gimmicks. Sell new high capacity batteries to car mfrs (thought Apple are working on it — so are Tesla) and fast charging kit to gas stations as an incentive to them.
Or something like that….
For now, I have zero interest in EV let alone autonomous driving vehicle (technology for the sake of technology at this point), Besides, the whole transportation infrastructure was designed and constructed more than a century ago for human driving. Perhaps planting a signal transmitter/pickup or two every time when filling potholes?, LOL
Buy a car with no steering wheel from a company who will ban apps from the App Store that offend their sensibilities? No, thanks. Apple Car Siri: “I’m sorry, that destination is not available right now,” after asking her to take me to my place of worship that doesn’t bend its message and morals to Tim’s liking.