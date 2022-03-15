Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time; reorg necessary’

The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025. – Appel analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter, March 15, 2022

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

After losing several top executives and engineers, Project Titan has been under Kevin Lynch since September of 2021…

With the title of VP of technology, Lynch has played a major in the development of the Apple Watch and its associated health features over the years.

While Lynch himself does not have experience in the car industry, Bloomberg said in a report last year that Apple has “a few senior managers still on the project that come from the automotive world,” including former executives from Tesla and BMW…

Kuo’s tweet comes along with another report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In January, he said that the Apple Car project was in a “make-or-break year” after Joe Bass, who was the head of software engineering program management for Apple’s car team, left.