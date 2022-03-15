Apple TV+ breakout hit ‘Ted Lasso’ again sweeps 2022 Critics Choice Awards comedy categories

Apple’s global hit comedy “Ted Lasso” today became the most-awarded series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and swept top comedy categories for the second consecutive year with four awards in total, including back-to-back awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as the first-ever award for Brett Goldstein in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Additionally, the broadly acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated and multi-award-winning Apple Original Film “CODA” continued its awards momentum today as star Troy Kotsur won the award for Best Supporting Actor and became the first Deaf actor to be honored with a Critics Choice Award. The winners were announced by the Critics Choice Association at their 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony this evening.

Following last year’s sweep, the second season of global cultural phenomenon “Ted Lasso” triumphed at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, nabbing the coveted awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein. This marks the first Critics Choice Award for Goldstein, and the second consecutive Critics Choice Award wins for Sudeikis and Waddingham.

The Critics Choice Award for “CODA” was revealed on the heels of the Apple Original Film making history earlier today after being honored with two historic BAFTA Film Awards and becoming the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to win BAFTA Film Awards. Today’s honor from the Critics Choice Association marks Kotsur’s first, and he becomes the first Deaf actor to be recognized with a Critics Choice Award. For his moving performance in the film, Kotsur has also been honored with a BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award and Film Independent Spirit Award. “CODA” writer and director Siân Heder was also honored earlier today with her first BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Since its global debut, the three-time Academy Award-nominated film “CODA” has landed multiple history-making wins and honors, and is the first motion picture with a predominantly Deaf cast to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, as well as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In total, Apple TV+ landed five 2022 Critics Choice Awards:

• Best Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

• Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

• Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

The honors build upon on previous Critics Choice Awards wins for Apple TV+. In addition to the three honors for season one of “Ted Lasso” at last year’s awards ceremony, Apple Original documentary “Boys State” won Best Political Documentary, and “Beastie Boys Story” took home the award for Best Music Documentary.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 224 wins and 950 nominations and have received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards, PGA Awards, WGA Awards, DGA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

“Ted Lasso”

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored this year with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three CCA awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, 2021, and both seasons of “Ted Lasso” are now available to stream in full on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app.

“CODA”

17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of "Ted Lasso" and "CODA!"

