Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build $9 billion factory in Saudi Arabia

Foxconn, the biggest assembler of Apple iPhones, is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components, and other electronics like displays, The Wall Street Journal reports citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Stephen Kalin and Summer Said for The Wall Street Journal:
The Saudi government is reviewing an offer from the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. , to build a dual-line foundry for surface-mount technology and wafer fabrication in Neom, a tech-focused city-state the kingdom is developing in the desert, the people said. Discussions over the project started last year, they said.
The Saudis are conducting due diligence and benchmarking the offer against others that Foxconn has made for similar projects globally, one of the people said.
Besides Saudi Arabia, Foxconn is also talking with the United Arab Emirates about potentially siting the project there, one of the people said.
The Taiwan-based company has looked to diversify its manufacturing sites amid rising tensions between China and the U.S. that put it in a potentially vulnerable spot… Foxconn is seeking large incentives including financing, tax holidays and subsidies for power and water in exchange for helping set up a high-tech manufacturing sector in the kingdom, the people said, as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.
MacDailyNews Take: The more diversification, the better.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
Oh, this will be good for sidestepping 3rd party risk.
FOXCONN is of course welcome to build wherever they are welcomed. I wonder however, why we are effectively financing their diversification to other areas of the world and not the United States? We pour money into FOXCONN, now they are looking to pour it into Saudi Arabia, where there is no shortage of America haters. It’s the home of the minds who brought us 911.
We know that Apple and the rest of the electronics industry will happily go where they can save a nickel. It’s bizarre that the United States doesn’t make computers. FOXCONN jumped at the opportunity to ditch building plants in the U.S. as soon as Trump was gone. God I miss mean tweets.
I think we’re seeing the outcome of creating the new world order by feeding America’s enemies capital.
I keep hearing how China and Russia are tired of the “American hegemony.” What hegemony? All we do is buy stuff from them. Even Japan is building its own war machines superior to our own.
It just seems like we should be looking to rebuild our self sufficiency. Making the rest of the world rich and educated while our education system is polluted with crap like critical race theory just doesn’t seem rational or prudent. I don’t care if you call it Make America Great Again or Build Back Better or whatever. We should be looking out for ourselves. Spending trillions on pork laden “infrastructure bills,” and hobbling our energy self sufficiency is just plain stupid.
The world has become a more dangerous place, more dangerous than the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis over the last few weeks. Those of you with children and grandchildren shouldn’t be happy about the state of things.