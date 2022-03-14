Apple now selling Certified Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units

Apple on Monday began selling Certified Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units for the first time since the devices were released in late of 2020.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Availability is limited to the United States and the United Kingdom for now. In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, while customers in the U.K. also have refurbished iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models [from which] to choose. As usual, the refurbished iPhones are discounted by around 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models.

MacDailyNews Take: Pretty good deal for some excellent iPhones and, in the case of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of our very favorites. Plus, Apple’s Certified Refurbished iPhone units are unmatched.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.