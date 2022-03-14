Apple releases watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod 15.4

Apple on Monday released watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, HomePod 15.4. The operating system update for Apple Watch delivers a new, non-binary Siri voice for American users along with 37 new emoji.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

• Ability to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions; • COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format; • Updates to irregular rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. Available in the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, SOuth Africa, and many regions where the feature is available; • Audio hints in Fitness+ provid you with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moved during workouts.

According to Apple, tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 add captive Wi-Fi network support, which means you can use your iPhone or iPad to connect the Apple TV and HomePod to networks that need additional sign-in steps. The company explains in the release notes:

Captive Wi-Fi network support on tvOS allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.

The Apple TV video player on tvOS 15.4 now has an “Up Next” queue that can be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen.