USA Today reviews iPhone SE 3: ‘A great value’ and ‘a great experience’

Apple last Tuesday revealed the third-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone with exceptional capabilities and performance starting at just $429.

Brett Molina for USA Today:

No, you won’t get all the fancy bells and whistles of the iPhone 13 line. Forget about the bigger screens or sophisticated cameras or Face ID.

What you get in the iPhone SE, available this Friday starting at $429, is a gadget capable of handling your essential smartphone tasks really well.

After trying out the iPhone SE for a few days, it’s clear Apple’s most affordable smartphone might sacrifice some cool features, but it still provides owners a sleek, speedy device for whatever they may require.

Longtime fans of smaller smartphones will rejoice knowing Apple has retained the SE’s adorable 4.7-inch display.

There is one key thing iPhone SE shares with the iPhone 13: the A15 processing chip. I was surprised at how fast this phone scrolls and downloads. Flipping between apps feels speedy, as do most other everyday functions. It packs plenty of zip… Yes, it’s a cheaper iPhone, but for under $500, it still feels like you get a great experience.