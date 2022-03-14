Apple releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 which adds the ability to unlock with Face ID while wearing a mask on iPhone 12 and newer. This update also includes new emoji, a new voice option for Siri, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15.4 release notes:

Face ID

• Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer

• Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask

Emoji

• New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available in emoji keyboard

• Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime

• SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri

• Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer

• Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Vaccine cards

• EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records

• COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

• Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

• Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

• iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

• News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

• Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

• Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

• Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

• Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

• Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

• Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

• News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

• Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

• Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

• Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: As always, but even more so in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, some features are more useful than others.