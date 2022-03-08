Apple Store currently offline ahead of Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Ahead of Apple’s “Peek Performance” event to be held later today starting 10am PT / 1pm ET, Apple Store has been taken offline.

Apple’s graphic states, “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Peek Performance” event will be an online-only virtual media event, where the company is widely expected to unveil

You can watch Apple’s event via the Apple.com event page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or through Apple’s TV app on various platforms.

We will be covering the event as usual with live notes (link will appear on our home page later today).

MacDailyNews Take: We can hardly wait to see the new 5G iPhone SE (and see its price), new iPad Air, and, especially, the rumored “Mac Studio” hybrid Mac mini and Mac Pro!

