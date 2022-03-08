Apple expected to unveil budget-friendly 5G iPhone and high-end Mac mini

A budget-friendly 5G iPhone, a high-end Mac mini (perhaps called “Mac Studio”), and a new iPad top expectations from analysts for Apple’s “Peek Performance” spring product launch event on Tuesday.

Reuters:

Apple’s cheaper SE model is getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones. 5G service is spotty in many areas around the world, but the capability gives buyers some “future-proof” protection for when the service becomes stronger. With the SE currently priced at $399, a big question is whether Apple will raise the price of the phone, passing on some higher costs from snarled global supply chains. The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini, a computer without a monitor that is also a budget-friendly way into the Apple product lineup.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see how much the high-end Mac mini or “Mac Studio” costs, but we doubt anybody will refer to it as “budget-friendly.” It won’t be an entry-level Mac. The base Mac mini and MacBook Air will remain Apple’s budget-friendly Macs.

The 5G iPhone SE, if priced at $399 or less, will sell extraordinarily well.

