Samsung promises to fix their latest broken iPhone wannabe real soon now

South Korean dishwasher maker Samsung said on Friday it will offer a software update for their Galaxy S22 phone “as soon as possible” to address settlers’ complaints about a preinstalled app – junkware – limiting the performance of the outfit’s latest pretend iPhone.

Cho Mu-Hyun for ZDNet:

The issue stems from the Game Optimising Service (GOS) app on the phones, which automatically limits the performance of devices when it detects a gaming app is in operation. The South Korean tech giant said it plans to add an option in its game launcher app to allow users to prioritise performance through the software update. Samsung previously explained that the GOS app was put on devices to prevent them from overheating and losing battery too quickly during gaming for consumer safety.

Since sales began for the Galaxy S22 series, numerous complaints have been posted across Samsung’s community forums for South Korean consumers and user community pages.

Ron Amadeo for Ars Technica:

Samsung is once again in hot water over how it treats benchmark apps. This time, the company is accused of throttling 10,000 Android apps—but not benchmark apps. It sounds like the scheme OnePlus was caught running last year. Instead of boosting the SoC speeds when a benchmark app is running, Android OEMs are now turning down phone performance any time a benchmark app isn’t running. It’s like benchmark cheating but in reverse. John Poole, the lead developer of Geekbench, was able to reproduce the wild performance changes based on whether the S22 thought it was running a benchmark or a game. Poole changed Geekbench’s package name to that of Genshin Impact, a popular game, and saw benchmark scores plummet. The Snapdragon Galaxy S22 dropped its single-core score 46 percent, while the multi-core score was down 35 percent. Poole confirmed that this behavior exists on the Exynos S10 as well.

