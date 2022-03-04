Multiple new Macs could be unveiled during Apple’s March 8th event

On March 8th, Apple will stream its first product unveiling event of the year. A 5G-capable, ungraded iPhone SE and a new iPad Air are virtual locks to be announced, according to the rumor mill, but new Macs could be on tap, too.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

The Mac mini was one of the first to get Apple’s M1 chip, but that update only applied to the low-end Mac mini. The higher-end models still have aging Intel chips, making them comparative dinosaurs in the current Mac lineup. Last fall, Apple introduced the M1 Pro and the M1 Max in the MacBook Pro, and those seem like the perfect chips to put in a higher-end Mac mini.

There’s little doubt that Apple will introduce an M2 chip to succeed the M1 sometime in the next year. The chip will probably be more powerful and more efficient than the M1 but less capable than the M1 Pro and M1 Max seen in 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers.

June’s WWDC keynote seems like as good a time as any to introduce the M2. But the M2 could come at this event, too — especially if Apple just teases the chip without shipping it in new products right away.

Like the Mac mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was among the first devices to get the M1 chip. But new reports have said that the Pro could be among the first to get the M2, too… And of course, Bloomberg and others have been talking about a radical redesign of the MacBook Air for a while. The launch of the M2 would be a perfect time to introduce the new Air.