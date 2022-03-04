Apple said to ready new ‘Mac Studio’ hybrid Mac mini and Mac Pro

9to5Mac has learned from sources that in addition to the rumored new Mac mini and Mac Pro, Apple is developing a brand new Macintosh, the “Mac Studio,” described as a hybrid Mac mini and Mac Pro.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Based on information seen by 9to5Mac, the new Mac Studio is primarily based on the Mac mini, but with much more powerful hardware. Apple has two versions of Mac Studio under development. One features the M1 Max chip (the same as the 2021 MacBook Pro) and the other a variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max.

According to our sources, the new Mac Studio is known internally by the codename “J375”.

Although the name “Mac Studio” may change, it represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro aimed at professional users.