Apple reportedly prepping new ‘Apple Studio Display’ featuring 7K resolution

9to5Mac has heard from sources familiar with the matter that the company has been working on a new “Apple Studio Display” with a 7K resolution, higher than the 6K Pro Display XDR.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

While it’s unclear whether the new Apple Studio Display is a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new option in the lineup with distinct features, people familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that the new display has a 7K resolution. 9to5Mac reported in July 2021 that Apple had been testing a new external display under the codename “J327” with a built-in A13 chip. It turns out that, according to our sources, the Apple Studio Display is the same J327 model – meaning that Apple has still been working on an external display with a dedicated Apple Silicon chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to introduce multiple new Macs in 2022, plus a new external display that is half the price of the Pro Display XDR targeted at regular users. In the past, Apple had its “Cinema Display” lineup available in multiple sizes – so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the company once again offered two or more display options to its customers.

MacDailyNews Take: The perfect companion for the new “Mac Studio!”

And, yes, we’ve been waiting for a lower-priced Apple-branded display for many years now and it was a mistake that Apple ever left the market:

Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception. — MacDailyNews, March 2017

FYI: We currently drive dual 27-inch 4K displays (LG 27UK850-W units, $472.92 at Amazon currently) when at our desks with 16-inch MacBook Pro units (AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB). We’d switch to Apple displays in a heartbeat, if only Apple would get around to offering them again.

(Yes, the LG logos are covered with black tape.)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.