Get ready for the biggest year in the history of the Apple Watch

In his latest Bloomberg newsletter, Mark Gurman writes that “this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model.”

David Phelan for Forbes:

Alongside reporting that 2022 will see the retirement of one diehard model, this year will be marked by the release of not one but three new Apple Watches… If Gurman is right, this fall will offer us Apple Watch Series 8, a new version of Apple Watch SE and a wholly new Watch, designed with ruggedness in mind, to appeal to those keen on extreme sports… While it’s expected that there will be different metals used in the future, a whole new kind of Watch designed specifically with toughness in mind is a new departure… Gurman also advises us to, “look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote of the prospect of a ruggedized Apple Watch model a year ago:

“We’ll be Day One buyers of ‘Apple Watch Extreme’ or ‘Apple Watch Extreme Sport’ (which are better names than “Explorer Edition” – for which we’d still sign on the dotted line, regardless of what Apple calls it). Bring it on!”

