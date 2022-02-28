Apple TV+ wins four SAG Awards, two apiece for ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’

At the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Apple was recognized with four Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the Apple Original series “Ted Lasso” and for the Apple Original Film “CODA,” with each taking home ensemble and individual awards.

The second season of global hit series “Ted Lasso” was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.

“CODA” makes history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and lead actor Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Atthe 28th Annual SAG Awards ceremony, Apple TV+ received four total wins:

Television Program

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso”

Motion Picture

• Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – “CODA”

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Including today’s recognitions, Apple’s series and films have earned 207 wins and 950 nominations since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple Original films and series have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

“Ted Lasso”

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored in 2021 with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three Critics Choice Awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Seasons one and two of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream in on Apple TV+.

“CODA”

Since its global debut, Academy Award-nominated and acclaimed Apple Original Film “CODA” has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors, and most recently landed an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. In addition to three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay, the film was also recently recognized with an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations and a PGA Award nomination. “CODA” has also earned nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

