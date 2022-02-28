Ukraine urges Apple to halt product sales, shut down App Store in Russia

Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, is urging Apple to halt all product sales and shut down its App Store in Russia which last week invaded Ukraine.

Mark Gurman and Daryna Krasnolutska for Bloomberg:

The government official made the request in a letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook that he posted on Twitter. Fedorov also said Apple should support the U.S. sanctions placed on Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression — to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store,” Fedorov said in the letter.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

Apple currently operates an online store in Russia that sells iPhones, Macs, iPads, AirPods and other products directly to consumers. It also sells software and services locally and operates a Russian version of the App Store. The U.S. government recently adopted sanctions that would bar U.S. manufacturers from exporting certain goods to Russia, but so far, the rules don’t appear to prevent Apple from continuing sales in the country.

MacDailyNews Note: Last Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged via Twitter to aid local humanitarian efforts in Ukraine:

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

