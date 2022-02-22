Several people freed from the Amsterdam Apple store in hostage situation

Several people have been able to leave an Apple store located on a central square in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun has taken one or more people hostage, police in The Netherlands said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Amsterdam police added it didn’t want to elaborate for now on the situation in and around the store.

Police cleared the square and asked neighbors to remain inside and not come outside to watch.

Images circulating on social media show a man in camouflage pants and a black hoodie brandishing what looks like a gun holding another man hostage inside the Apple store.

