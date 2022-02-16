Apple TV+ to present ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ film and premiere original series lineup at 2022 SXSW Film Festival

Apple TV+ today unveiled a lineup of four series set to premiere, as well as new film “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” slated to screen at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival taking place in Austin, Texas from March 11-19.

Apple Original series that will make their debut at SXSW include the limited series “WeCrashed” starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries, “They Call Me Magic”; drama series “Shining Girls” starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and created by Silka Luisa; and docuseries “The Big Conn” from acclaimed “McMillion$” filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. The Apple Original film “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starring Dakota Johnson and directed by Cooper Raiff, will be presented on the heels of its recent 2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award win. All projects will screen at SXSW prior to their global premieres on Apple TV+ later this year.

“It’s so exciting to be able to add two wonderful new titles to the lineup for the 2022 Film Festival, as part of the outstanding selection of wide-ranging work that Apple TV+ is bringing to SXSW this year,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film, SXSW. “Not only did we fall in love with ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ at Sundance, we jumped at the chance to finally host SXSW 2020 Grand Prize Award-winning filmmaker Cooper Raiff for his first in-person festival premiere (ever) with this new film. ‘The Big Conn’ is a riveting, fascinating limited series we know our audience will embrace. We’re thrilled to have these join the other compelling Apple series that are premiering at the festival, including ‘WeCrashed,’ ‘Shining Girls’ and ‘They Call Me Magic.’”

The lineup of Apple Original films and series selected for SXSW are:

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

Following its acclaimed, Audience Award-winning debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” will host a screening at SXSW on Friday, March 18 followed by a conversation with the cast and filmmakers.

“WeCrashed”

Starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” is the highly anticipated eight-episode limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

“WeCrashed” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 18, followed by new weekly installments every Friday.

The new limited series is set for its debut at SXSW on Saturday, March 12 at the Paramount Theater. The screening will be followed by a conversation with stars and executive producers Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and co-creators and executive producers Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

“They Call Me Magic”

A global documentary event, “They Call Me Magic” is the captivating, real life story of the extraordinary, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson. With unprecedented access, the four-part documentary series explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Magic’s life, both on and off the court. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, this incredible series charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

All four parts of “They Call Me Magic” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 22.

Prior to its global premiere on Apple TV+, “They Call Me Magic” will debut at SXSW Film Festival on Saturday, March 12 at the Zach Theatre with a screening of the first episode, followed by a special conversation with Magic Johnson.

“Shining Girls”

An eight-episode metaphysical drama series starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss, created by Silka Louisa, and based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes. “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dreams of becoming a journalist were put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that has left her in a constantly shifting reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, with Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman rounding out the ensemble cast.

“Shining Girls” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

“Shining Girls” will host its premiere at SXSW on Sunday, March 13 at the Zach Theater, followed by a panel with star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss.

“The Big Conn”

The Big Conn is a four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who stole over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history. The series will also premiere with a companion podcast that will explore Conn’s con and unbelievable lifestyle further, with additional interviews and behind-the scenes details.

The four-part documentary series and companion podcast will make their global debut May 5 on Apple TV+ and on Apple Podcasts, respectively.

Created by Emmy-award nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, “The Big Conn” is produced by FunMeter (McMillion$), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Co-executive produced by Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence.

“The Big Conn” will make its world debut at SXSW with a screening of the first two episodes of the series on Wednesday, March 16 in the Paramount Theatre, followed by a Q&A with writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

