Twitter misses expectations on earnings, revenue, and user growth

Twitter reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 Thursday that missed analyst estimates on earnings, revenue and user growth.

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

Here are the key numbers: • Earnings per share: 33 cents, adjusted vs 35 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts • Revenue: $1.57 billion vs $1.58 billion expected, according to Refinitv • Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs): 217 million vs 218.6 million expected, according to StreetAccount The company provided revenue guidance for the next quarter ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion, while analysts had expected about $1.26 billion, according to Refinitv. Twitter said last quarter that the Apple changes had less of an impact in the period than expected, and this quarter said in its shareholder letter that the impact “remained modest” in Q4.

MacDailyNews Take: Blocking news. Banning users for discussing so-called “misinformation” that’s later recognized as reality. Etc.

People who are capable of independent thought notice.

It all adds up — or, in this case, doesn’t.

