Apple faces class action lawsuit over iPad mini ‘jelly scrolling’

Coloradan Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of being aware of a so-called “jelly scrolling” defect with the sixth-generation iPad mini, yet not mentioning it in marketing, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors.

Following the official launch of the 6th generation iPad mini in stores last September, customers worldwide noticed a “jelly scrolling” effect on the tablet’s display in portrait mode. “Jelly scrolling” is when half of the display is refreshing noticeably slower than the other, which results in a wobble effect when content is scrolling.

Apple in September 2021 told Ars Technica that the “jelly scroll” issue on the 6th-generation iPad mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The complaint, filed in Northern California district court, alleges that Apple is aware of the defect, yet continues to sell the iPad mini without fixing the defect or amending its marketing materials to reflect the existence of the defect… The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be proven at trial for any person in the United States who purchased a new sixth-generation iPad mini. The proposed class still has to be certified before the class action lawsuit can proceed.

MacDailyNews Take: This is simply the a result of the way sequential pixel refresh LCDs work. 60Hz LCDs tend to do it in at least one screen orientation. The larger the display, the more noticeable this effect is and, that’s right, the new iPad mini has the largest display of any iPad mini at 8.3-inches (diagonal), so users of older, smaller iPad minis are now noticing it.

Here’s a video of showing what “jelly scrolling” looks like:

Note that this isn't some huge controversy — lots of screen do this! It's just that in some, when they're bigger for example, it can be more noticeable than others. It's not a reason to avoid the iPad Mini, which spoiler alert I really like.https://t.co/Yy9oTuabon — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

If you do not like the iPad mini’s display, you have 14 calendar days from receipt to return an item purchased from Apple, for a full refund.

