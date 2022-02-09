U.S. stock futures rise as Apple gains ground

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, with Apple and other high-growth stocks gaining as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports.

Reuters:

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early losses and ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp and banking stocks that were boosted by a jump in Treasury yields ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

Global stock markets were on a firm footing on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipping from multi-year highs hit in the previous session.

Megacap names such as Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc Tesla Inc Apple and Microsoft were up between 0.8% and 1.6% in premarket trading.

Investors are awaiting consumer prices data on Thursday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s plans to hike interest rates… Inflation is forecast at a four-decade high of 7.3%.