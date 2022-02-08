Apple’s iOS 15.4 paves the way for Driver’s Licenses on iPhone

Apple’s website says the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states is coming in early 2022.

Now, in the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors‘ Steve Moser uncovered a new line of code in the Wallet app that states “Find out when your driver’s license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple last year announced that Arizona and Georgia will be among the first states to support the feature and said that Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will follow. Other states like Colorado, Delaware, Florida, and Louisiana already offer their own digital ID apps and could work with Apple on Wallet app integration. While there are code-level preparations for the feature, it is still not possible to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app in the second beta of iOS 15.4. The feature could be enabled by time iOS 15.4 is publicly released around March or April, given Apple’s early 2022 timeframe, but this remains to be seen.

MacDailyNews Take: A report last November — Apple sticks taxpayers with portion of costs for U.S. states’ digital IDs in Wallet app — by CNBC that said Apple requires states to maintain the systems needed to issue and service digital IDs at taxpayer expense, according to contracts signed by four states. The agreement, obtained through public record requests from CNBC and other sources, shows that Apple maintains a high degree of control over the government agencies responsible for issuing identification cards, with “sole discretion” for key aspects of the program.

So perhaps this has something to do with the delay, beyond the normal issue of trying to work with government that moves at the speed of frozen molasses.

