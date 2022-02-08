Apple lands 6 Academy Award nominations, including first for best picture

Apple expanded its Academy Awards presence with six nominations, most notably with a best picture nomination for Siân Heder’s “CODA” — the first best picture nomination for Apple’s nascent original film efforts, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed on Tuesday.

J. Clara Chan for The Holllywood Reporter:

Apple expanded its Oscars presence to six nominations, most notably with a best picture nomination for Siân Heder’s Coda — the first best picture nomination in the tech giant’s limited history with original film and TV content and the first film led by a predominantly deaf cast to receive the recognition. The nascent streamer also received three nods for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, including a best actor nod for Denzel Washington, who now has a record total of 10 Oscar nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the casts and crews of “CODA” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth!”

Apple received six total nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards as follows:

• Best Picture – “CODA”

• Best Actor – Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

• Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

• Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder for “CODA”

• Best Cinematography – Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

• Best Production Design – Stefan Dechant for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.