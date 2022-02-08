Apple TV+ announces new dark comedy ‘Sunny’ starring Rashida Jones

“Sunny” is a darkly comedic drama starring Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” will be written and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24, and directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak (“Station Eleven,” “The End of the F***ing World”). The series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

“Sunny” marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film “On The Rocks.” Jones will also next be seen in “Wool,” Apple’s upcoming, world building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with more than 200 awards and more than 900 nominations.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.