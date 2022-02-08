Apple significantly increases benefits for American retail workers in tightening labor market

Apple plans to significantly increase its benefits for U.S. retail store workers as the company deals with a tightening labor market.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker plans to adopt the following changes for U.S. workers beginning on April 4:

• Doubling paid sick days for both full-time and part-time workers. The days can be used for mental health leave and taking family members to the doctor. This change will give full-time workers 12 paid sick days, instead of six.

• Workers will receive more annual vacation days, beginning at three years of employment instead of five.

• Part-time employees will now get as many as six paid vacation days for the first time. Another first: They’ll get paid parental leave. That benefit will cover up to six weeks and will include the ability to gradually ramp up work time for the first four weeks back.

• Part-time workers also will get access to discounted emergency backup care for children or elderly family members.