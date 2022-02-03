All-new, double-sized Apple Retail Store in Yas Mall now open in Abu Dhabi

The brand new Apple Yas Mall opened this Thursday, February 3, at the bustling shopping destination in Abu Dhabi.

Nearly doubling the size of the original location that opened in 2015, the store serves as a reimagined space for customers to browse Apple’s latest products and services, receive the best support from knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

“With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.”

Situated in a prime corner location at the mall’s town square, the store features a stunning curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront. Bianco Cristal floors and wood ceilings are used throughout the space, resembling similar materials found in other Apple Store locations around the world. Natural light easily flows inside with two large skylights sitting directly above six Ficus Nitida trees. Visitors will find the freestanding video wall and Forum positioned at the center of the store, which is home to free Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, these daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help participants go further with their products.

Customers can discover Apple’s products and services at surrounding tables and avenues; learn more about Apple’s Trade In program across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch; and get shopping support from Apple Specialists. Apple Yas Mall includes 100 highly trained team members who collectively speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. The diverse team has nearly doubled since the store originally opened in 2015, and more than half remains part of the team that will welcome customers to the new Apple Yas Mall location.

Apple has been operating in the region for over 10 years, and has more than 600 team members across the UAE. Since Apple opened its first stores in the UAE in 2015, they’ve welcomed nearly 30 million visitors. Apple continues its strong commitment to local users by providing an incredible experience across products, software, and services. Customers can enjoy software and apps in Arabic, tailor-made Arabic content across Apple Music, and a localized App Store available in 14 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple currently has three retail stores in United Arab Emirates:

• Apple Dubai Mall located in The Dubai Mall

• Apple Yas Mall located in the Yas Mall

• Apple Mall of the Emirates located in the Mall of the Emirates

