Judge dismisses lawsuit over Apple iPhone water resistance claims

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhones are to water exposure.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

Apple’s advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone’s resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 meters (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes. The named plaintiffs, two from New York and one from South Carolina, claimed that Apple’s “false and misleading” misrepresentations let the company charge twice as much for iPhones than the cost of “average smartphones.” U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said the plaintiffs… did not show their iPhones were damaged by “liquid contact” Apple promised they could withstand. The judge also found no proof of fraud, citing a lack of evidence that Apple intended to overstate its water resistance claims, or that the plaintiffs relied on fraudulent marketing statements when buying their iPhones.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s amazing that Cote got something right.

MacDailyNews Note: These models have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes):

• iPhone 13

• iPhone 13 mini

• iPhone 13 Pro

• iPhone 13 Pro Max

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

These models have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes):

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

These models have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes):

• iPhone 11

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

These models have a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes):

• iPhone SE (2nd generation)

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 7 Plus

