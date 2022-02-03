Apple Original Films lands five BAFTA Film Award noms for ‘CODA,’ ‘Swan Song,’ and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

The EE British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards today announced that Apple Original Films received five nominations, including three for celebrated film “CODA,” as well as nominations for “Swan Song” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on Sunday, March 13th.

Today’s historic recognition for “CODA” star Troy Kotsur in the Supporting Actor category marks the first time a Deaf actor has received a BAFTA Film Award nomination. The Sundance Grand Jury Prize and AFI Award-winning, and SAG, PGA and NAACP Image Award-nominated film also earned nominations for Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder, and a Leading Actress nomination for first-time BAFTA Award nominee Emilia Jones.

Additionally, Apple Original Film “Swan Song” star Mahershala Ali was recognized with a nomination in the Leading Actor category, and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” landed a nomination in the Cinematography category for cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel.

Apple earned a total of five BAFTA Film nominations as follows:

CODA (3)

• Adapted Screenplay, Siân Heder

• Leading Actress, Emilia Jones

• Supporting Actor, Troy Kotsur

Swan Song (1)

• Leading Actor, Mahershala Ali

The Tragedy of Macbeth (1)

• Cinematography, Bruno Delbonnel

This year’s nominations for Apple Original Films add to the three BAFTA Film Award nominations that Apple received in 2021 for Animated Film for “Wolfwalkers,” in addition to Special Visual Effects and Sound for “Greyhound.”

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 202 wins and 923 nominations and have received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, PGA Awards, WGA Awards, DGA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

CODA

In addition to today’s three BAFTA Film nominations, the beloved film “CODA” continues its global streak of acclaim, recently earning a PGA Award nomination and historic SAG Award nominations — making it the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Since its global debut, the Apple Original film has also been honored with an unprecedented four awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival — including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize — and has received an AFI Award. “CODA” has also earned nominations for an NAACP Image Award, and nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

In Gloucester, Massachusetts, 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Swan Song

The emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love. Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris). When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, from an original screenplay written by Cleary, and produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin on behalf of Anonymous Content, Jonathan King on behalf of Concordia Studio, Rebecca Bourke, and Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés through Know Wonder.

“Swan Song” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Since its global debut earlier this year, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” recently received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, NAACP Image Award nominations and more.

Written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is an Apple Original Films and A24 production starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson and Moses Ingram.

Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation — a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning — is based on the play by William Shakespeare, in which a Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.

“The Tragedy Of Macbeth” is now playing in theaters and streaming globally on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the casts and crews of the films nominated for BAFTA Film Awards!