Apple’s unstoppable Services business is accelerating

Apple’s Services business, which incudes AppleCare, Apple One, iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, Apple Card, the App Store, Apple Wallet, iMessage, and more, is not just growing, it’s accelerating.

James Brumley for The Motley Fool:

While higher prices have continued to push the organization’s iPhone revenue higher, growth in the number of iPhone owners on the planet is moderating. Apple reports there are now 1.8 billion actively used iOS devices in the world, impressively up 150 million from figures disclosed a year earlier, but only matching 2020’s net additions.

Moreover, the smartphone market is nearing saturation… In that there are limits to how much a smartphone owner — even iPhone users — will spend on apps, entertainment, and other digital diversions, the market-wide headwind is also a headwind for Apple.

As it turns out, though, Apple’s not bumping into that headwind just yet. If anything it looks like the company’s services are still catching a tailwind.

Last quarter’s $19.5 billion worth of services revenue is not only another record-breaking figure, but the sequential improvement of $1.24 billion from the previous quarter’s tally is the second-best growth this business has ever seen — second only to the sharp increase seen in the third quarter of 2020 when the world was sheltering at home.

Translation: Apple’s services business isn’t just still growing. It’s accelerating.