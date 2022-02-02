Apple Watch saves man’s life after dangerous bicycle crash

A California man has his Apple Watch to thank for saving his life after he fell off his electric bike. The rider’s Apple Watch initiated an emergency 911 call after he fell unconscious after an accident in Hermosa Beach on January 22nd.

If Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”

If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you’ve been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically.

After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services. Your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID.

Lydia Veljanovski for Newsweek:

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, at around 1:30 a.m. local time, officers responded to the 300 block of 29th Street after the gadget alerted them that the “owner of this watch has taken a hard fall.” According to local news outlet Fox 11, when the officers arrived at the location, they found a man lying in the road next to the electric bike with his head bleeding profusely. He was helped at the scene by police before being taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. This is not the first time an Apple Watch has potentially saved someone’s life…

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.