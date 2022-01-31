The Guardian reviews Beats Fit Pro: More workout-friendly than AirPods Pro

Apple subsidiary Beats last November announced the Beats Fit Pro, its most advanced earphones to date, engineered for an active lifestyle with remarkable sonic performance and an innovative wingtip design.

With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

A new, cheaper alternative to the AirPods Pro is here – and it is also from Apple. The Beats Fit Pro have many of the same features but cost £40 less, are more workout-friendly than their cousins and work with Android, too. Priced at £199 ($199.99/A$299.95) they offer the same noise-cancelling as the AirPods Pro and features such as spatial audio virtual surround sound. The Fit Pro sound really good, particularly for fitness-focused earbuds. They have a well-balanced and fully rounded sound that suits a variety of genres. They can produce deep notes with a thump when needed but the bass is kept from overriding the good treble and high notes. Vocals are excellent, instrument separation is good and they handle complex tracks well. They sound similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro… The Beats Fit Pro offer a slice of the earbud magic found in Apple’s AirPods Pro in a sportier, cheaper form.

MacDailyNews Take: Beats Fit Pro or AirPods Pro. Whichever you choose, is fine with Apple!

