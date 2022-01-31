Apple’s App Store adds unlisted apps; discoverable through direct links

Apple’s App Store will now let developers distribute unlisted apps through the App Store that are only accessible to users with direct links.

Emma Roth for The Verge:

While unlisted apps aren’t discoverable by the general public through search results, App Store categories, charts, or recommendations, they’re available to administrators via the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Apple notes that unlisted apps are ideal for “limited audiences,” such as guests at a special event, members of an organization, research study participants, or a specific group of employees. To make an app unlisted and obtain a link, developers will first need to submit a request to Apple.

Once Apple approves the request, the distribution method for the app will change to “Unlisted App,” and the same goes for any updated versions of that app. If the app is already available on the App Store, the link for the now-unlisted app will stay the same.