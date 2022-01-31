Apple takes 10% share of worldwide notebook personal computer market in Q421

Apple’s Mac carried the momentum from September quarter and set an all-time record in the company’s history with shipping more than 6.6 million MacBooks during the holiday quarter, an 11% growth from Q4 2020, according to Strategy Analytics. Apple held 10% share of worldwide notebook personal computer market in Q421.

Commercial demand stayed strong for notebook PCs in Q4 2021 thanks to Windows 11 performance and growth of DaaS (Device as a Service) while SMBs and consumers grabbed huge holiday discounts to end the year strong. The industry prioritized notebook PC production in the face of supply constraints to keep up with hybrid working needs. According to a new report by Strategy Analytics, notebook shipments grew 19% over the previous highs reached in 2020 to reach 268 million units. As 2022 begins, the industry must be cautious about lingering supply issues and increased freight and manufacturing costs.

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst said in a statement, “This was another strong quarter for notebooks, capping an end to another strong year. The continued demand of hybrid work environment supported the developed market’s growth which was also driven by Window 11 and DaaS attractive price offerings. Emerging markets are driven by continued demand from small and medium businesses whilst consumers continue to shift towards mobility. Also, delayed orders from Q3 2021 due to component shortage and supply issues were fulfilled in the fourth quarter.”arket share during the pandemic. Windows also remained the popular choice for consumers as gaming notebook PC demand continued during holiday season.”

MacDailyNews Take: Not too shabby! (Especially considering that Apple doesn’t peddle crap $349 laptops to pad a profitless unit shipments number.)

Our goal is to make the best personal computers in the world and make products that we are proud to sell and would recommend to our family and friends… But, I have to tell you, there’s some stuff in our industry that we wouldn’t be proud to ship; that we wouldn’t be proud to recommend to our family and friends. And we can’t do it. We just can’t ship junk. — Steve Jobs

MacDailyNews Note: The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q4 2021 Results can be found here.