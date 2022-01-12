Apple purges Wordle clones from the App Store

Apple appears to have purged the App Store of most of the unlicensed Wordle game clones that have been flooding out recently attempting to piggyback on the game’s popularity.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Following an outcry about the free word-guessing Wordle game being cloned for profit by multiple app developers, the majority have been removed. Google has seemingly also removed many from the Google Play Store. Neither company has announced the move, which has seem the blatant ripoffs purged. These include the unofficial “Wordle – the App,” by Zach Shakked, which took creator Josh Wardle’s free web game and charged users $30 per month… Shakked, who has previously decried app copycats, also publicly boasted about how well his clone was doing.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s App Store custodians have to do a better job of preventing admission to obvious knockoffs. There should be no need for a “purge” after the fact. These apps should never make it to the App Store in the first place.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]