Our Next Energy (ONE) says ‘Gemini’ battery prototype delivered 752-miles in Tesla Model S on single charge

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), a Michigan battery technology company, has demonstrated a proof-of-concept battery that powered an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging. The vehicle completed a road test across Michigan in late December with an average speed of 55 mph. The results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer where the test vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with an experimental battery, achieved 882 miles at 55 mph.

“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE. “We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini™, which will enable long distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials.”

Ijaz, a 30-year industry veteran, is a former senior executive at Apple and A123 Systems, where he led teams developing battery systems for electric vehicles.

Today’s electric vehicles have lower adoption due to range limitations. Even the highest range electric vehicles sold today lack the surplus energy required to overcome factors such as high-speed driving, extreme weather, mountainous terrain, or towing trailers in real world conditions. These factors can lead to a loss of more than 35% of rated range, causing inconvenience and anxiety on road trips. “The ONE Gemini battery aims to eliminate range as a barrier to electric vehicle adoption by doubling the available energy on board in the same package space,” said Ijaz.

Until now, the industry approach to solving the range issue is to add more charging stations. However, relying on fast charge stations presents other obstacles, such as waiting in long lines, not recharging as fast as advertised, and being limited to a partial charge, which results in the need to stop every 150 miles.

ONE has designed its solution, the Gemini battery, to avoid this experience altogether by offering enough range for every consumer to make an electric vehicle their only vehicle.

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based developer of innovative energy storage systems. Founded in 2020 by Mujeeb Ijaz, a battery systems engineer with more than 30 years of experience, the ONE engineering team are focused on safer battery chemistries that use sustainable raw materials while creating a reliable, low cost and conflict-free supply chain. ONE will begin production of its first product, Aries, in late 2022 and will demonstrate a production prototype Gemini battery in 2023.

More info: one.ai/range.

Reuters:

“We plan to build (batteries) in North America, and believe it can be done economically,” Ijaz said in an interview. For ONE’s Gemini battery, Ijaz said: “We want to eliminate both nickel and cobalt, but we don’t want to give up energy density. We aim to re-invent battery chemistry as well as the cell architecture” in order to provide at least 750 miles of range between charges. “If you put that much energy on board, you are ready for anything the customer asks – a round trip from Detroit to Chicago, or towing a trailer.” ONE’s range target is well beyond even the best of current electric vehicles, including the Lucid Air, which offers just over 500 miles of range in the top version. Ijaz said ONE chose a Tesla Model S to showcase its prototype battery because “it has fairly high efficiency and a fairly large battery pack” which provided enough space to fit ONE’s battery.

MacDailyNews Take: In December 2020, Reuters reported that one of the distinguishing characteristics of Apple’s Project Titan (“Apple Car”) was “next level” battery technology. This would obviously be a tentpole feature.

So much for that – or can Apple deliver even more disruptive battery tech? Or will Apple (or some other company) acquire Our Next Energy, Inc.?

If this prototype can be scaled up, produced efficiently, and sell for a reasonable price, Ijaz is about to become very wealthy.

