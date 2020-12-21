Reuters: Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes ‘next level’ battery technology

Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to start production of a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, Reuters reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Stephen Nellis, Norihiko Shirouzu,and Paul Lienert for Reuters:
The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch… Since then, Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers, two people familiar with the effort said, asking not to be named because Apple’s plans are not public.
Central to Apple’s strategy is a new battery design that could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range, according to a third person who has seen Apple’s battery design… Apple plans to use a unique “monocell” design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials, one of the people said.
Apple’s design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range. Apple is also examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, the person said, which is inherently less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries. “It’s next level,” the person said of Apple’s battery technology. “Like the first time you saw the iPhone.”
It remains unclear who would assemble an Apple-branded car, but sources have said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles.
MacDailyNews Take: 2024 for “Apple Car” production seems like a much more plausible timeline than today’s earlier report out of Taiwan of an “Apple Car” to debut in September 2021.
LFP CTP batteries were announced over a year ago in the Fall, and are already being used in Tesla Shanghai, and other mfrs. I doubt that’s what Apple is working on. Groundbreaking would be solid state batteries.
How I wish this story was true that Apple will be building EVs. Teslas are nice vehicles, but the company is given too much leeway for owning the future of automobiles. Seriously, a P/E of 1300 is just too much. Apple is never given that sort of free pass for anything it sells.
I guess your notion of up-to-date transport, Baby, is a steam locomotive. Only 23% of US electricity in 2019 was generated by burning coal. Except in states where it is mined, that proportion is precipitously falling as plants are decommissioned and are not replaced. Natural gas is cheaper to produce and transport, besides being cleaner and more flexible (combustion turbines can be throttled up and down faster than steam).
Renewable sources produced about 16% of the power generated nationally last year—-much more than that in areas with lots of sun, wind, and/or flowing water. Even though natural gas is extremely cheap in Texas, wind and solar provide about 27% of our electricity. In California, which has access to hydropower as well, renewables provide 52%. That wouldn’t be happening if those sources were not competitive.
Even when the electricity is coming from coal, one large powerplant is more efficient in limiting emissions than hundreds of thousands of internal combustion engines. “Efficient” translates as “cheaper;” after the initial investment in an electric vehicle, the consumables are much less expensive.