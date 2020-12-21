How to fix Apple TV ‘Pairing Canceled’ while starting an Apple Fitness+ workout

If you open Apple Fitness+ on your Apple TV and see “Pairing Canceled” when you try to connect your Apple Watch, you simply need to add your Apple TV to the Home app, Apple advises in a new support article.

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is now available, bringing inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere.

How to Add Apple TV to the Home app:

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit. You’ll see “1” in a red badge next to AirPlay and HomeKit. Select Finish Home Set Up. Unlock your iPhone and hold it close to your Apple TV. Follow the steps on your Apple TV to add your Apple TV to the Home app and finish setup.

MacDailyNews Note: If you have an Apple TV ‘Pairing Canceled’ message while starting an Apple Fitness+ workout and go to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit on your Apple TV, but don’t see a red badge or an option to add Apple TV to the Home app, contact Apple Support.