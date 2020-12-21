How to fix Apple TV ‘Pairing Canceled’ while starting an Apple Fitness+ workout

If you open Apple Fitness+ on your Apple TV and see “Pairing Canceled” when you try to connect your Apple Watch, you simply need to add your Apple TV to the Home app, Apple advises in a new support article.
Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is now available, bringing inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere.
How to Add Apple TV to the Home app:
- On your Apple TV, go to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit. You’ll see “1” in a red badge next to AirPlay and HomeKit.
-
Select Finish Home Set Up.
-
Unlock your iPhone and hold it close to your Apple TV.
-
Follow the steps on your Apple TV to add your Apple TV to the Home app and finish setup.
MacDailyNews Note: If you have an Apple TV ‘Pairing Canceled’ message while starting an Apple Fitness+ workout and go to Settings > AirPlay and HomeKit on your Apple TV, but don’t see a red badge or an option to add Apple TV to the Home app, contact Apple Support.