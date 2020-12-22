Apple TV hardware is missing the moment

We’re in the middle of a holiday gifting season during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s caused a surge in television viewership. The Apple TV should be having a moment, Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg, but “It’s not.”
The current iteration of Apple’s television set-top product has roots in the mid-2010s… Now, half a decade later, the product is facing intense competition. Rivals have introduced a litany of new systems while Apple has only made minor changes to the Apple TV since 2015…
There’s also the issue of price. The latest 4K Apple TV costs $180. By contrast, Amazon.com Inc.’s TV stick (a device that plugs directly into your HDMI port) costs just $50. And Amazon sells a full-fledged box for $120 that lets you bark voice commands from across the room. Meanwhile, Roku’s priciest player is currently $80, and Google recently launched a well-received new Chromecast for $50.
For next year, Apple is planning an upgraded box with a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote and a new processor. Those changes will fix some of the Apple TV box’s issues, but the product will need to take another big leap — akin to its 2015 changes — to remain competitive in the long term. Either that or it needs to get a lot cheaper.
MacDailyNews Take: A $99 box with a strong all-new remote replacing the currently awful Siri Remote would do wonders for Apple TV hardware sales.
3 Comments
I have an Apple TV 3G, and was going to replace it when I got a new TV. I just got a new TV, and now I have no need for a new Apple TV. I had no choice but to get a “smart” TV, and it has everything I used Apple TV for built in.
The interface is still quirky for me. It is not as intuitive as it could be and I would like to know what content is available free to me via my cable provider subscription and what would be incur a fee.
Also, I don’t mind paying extra for the hardware if that means it doesn’t spy on me but the remote definitely needs to be upgraded.
Missing the moment on Apple TV (an actual tv display like a 50 inch ipad like display with Apple TV built in), HomeKit devices, and Apple branded mesh networking.