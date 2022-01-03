iPhone 15 Pro models expected to feature periscope camera lens system

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that a periscope camera lens system would be a feature in iPhone 14 Pro models, but it is now looking like that feature won’t appear until the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

At least one iPhone 15 model launched in 2023 will feature a periscope camera system, allowing for increased optical zoom, according to analyst Jeff Pu. With a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens on the back of the iPhone would be reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels would allow for Apple to fit a longer telephoto setup inside the iPhone, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness. There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses, including Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei’s P40 Pro+. Both of those devices feature up to 10x optical zoom, and with the addition of a periscope lens, the iPhone 15 Pro could follow suit.

MacDailyNews Note: As NewsBytes explains, “a regular camera system comprises a straight-line way for the light to travel down to the lens. However, a periscope camera is similar to the submarine periscopes. The light gets reflected 90-degrees by a prism and therefore travels farther than in the normal sensor.”

