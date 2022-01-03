Analyst: Record iPhone sales for Apple in 2021 holiday season

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives believes Apple posted record iPhone sales in the in 2021 holiday season, is well-positioned to benefit from strong iPhone demand, and is likely to unveil a new mixed reality headset this summer, likely at WWDC 2022 in June.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that recent supply chain checks have led him to believe that Apple is seeing demand outstrip supply by about 12 million units in the December quarter. Despite the chip shortage, Ives believes that Apple sold north of 40 million iPhone models during the holiday season, which would set a record despite ongoing chip supply constraints. Heading into 2022, the analyst says iPhone 13 demand is greater than expected. The analyst adds that new hardware like a mixed-reality headset could add at least $20 per share to his sum-of-the-parts valuation for Apple given the “massive market opportunity and tapping the broader metaverse ecosystem.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is once again knocking on the $3 trillion market value door, up 1.95% in Monday morning trading with a market value of $2.97 trillion.

