Analyst: Record iPhone sales for Apple in 2021 holiday season

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives believes Apple posted record iPhone sales in the in 2021 holiday season, is well-positioned to benefit from strong iPhone demand, and is likely to unveil a new mixed reality headset this summer, likely at WWDC 2022 in June.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that recent supply chain checks have led him to believe that Apple is seeing demand outstrip supply by about 12 million units in the December quarter.
Despite the chip shortage, Ives believes that Apple sold north of 40 million iPhone models during the holiday season, which would set a record despite ongoing chip supply constraints. Heading into 2022, the analyst says iPhone 13 demand is greater than expected.
The analyst adds that new hardware like a mixed-reality headset could add at least $20 per share to his sum-of-the-parts valuation for Apple given the “massive market opportunity and tapping the broader metaverse ecosystem.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple is once again knocking on the $3 trillion market value door, up 1.95% in Monday morning trading with a market value of $2.97 trillion.
I wonder if all these sales of wonderful products could have anything to do with superb leadership at Apple?
Cue the usual inane and vacuous calls to fire Tim Cook….
It finished the year over 175$ so I’m happy about that.
Honestly, calling it vacuous is probably being kind. The correct adjective(s) for the unhinged Apple hate on these boards is a lot less nicer than “vacuous”.
Why would the telco’s be literally giving away new iPhones Pros if sales are so brisk?
Telco A offers discounts on smartphone. Their revenue model is as such that the length of time a user has the phone and pays the monthly bill to Telco A is profitable. Telco B and C follow with their own “deals” due to consumers flocking to Telco A to get the “deal”. Rinse and repeat over the years with bigger “deals”. But now add in that Apple likely gives iPhone purchase discounts to Telcos for a certain lofty number of sales.
It isn’t just iPhone, Apple sales are big. In about 24 days they will be reporting their biggest sales quarter in the history of the company, I’d be surprised if it comes in under 120 billion. This is relatively plain to see.
Verizon, ATT, and TMobile all give trade in and other deals, but all charge for the phones on a monthly plan. ATT will give you up to $1000 dollars in bill credits depending on the phone you trade in, but you are still paying them monthly for the phone while this takes place. No companies give them away.
In fact TMobile just got in trouble for false advertising when they did a bait and switch for the iPhone 13 recently. Advertisement mentioned some type of discount that they didn’t honor when people tried to use it.
These companies don’t mind giving some decent discounts since they make their money back eventually when the vast majority of customers stick with them for 5 or more years.