Apple expected to finish transition from Intel to Apple Silicon as early as June with bevy of new pro Macs

Apple has a bevy of new professional-class Macs in the pipeline which are based on the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are already inside the stunning MacBook Pro. Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman expects Apple to finish the transition from hot, slow Intel tosuperior Apple Silicon as early as June (WWDC 2022).

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple saved its best new product of 2021 for last: the new MacBook Pro… This year should be a lot stronger. The company has a bevy of new pro Macs in the works based on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are already inside the MacBook Pro. That includes a smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini and a large-screened iMac Pro. I’d expect Apple to finish announcing its transition to its own silicon from Intel chips as early as June at WWDC 2022. Also look out for the biggest MacBook Air redesign in the product’s history, an updated entry-level MacBook Pro, and a new iPad Pro with wireless charging. Given that the performance of the iPad Pro is already so strong, and that the M2 chip is still a bit far away from launch, I wonder if Apple will stick with the M1 or wait for the M2.

MacDailyNews Take: Gurman, along with many of us, also hopes to see Apple’s next external monitor for the rest of us – at “about half the price of the Pro Display XDR” – to finally arrive this year, too!

