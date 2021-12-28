Apple’s march to $3 trillion carries virus-risk warning for broader market

Apple’s march to the world’s first $3 trillion valuation carries virus-risk warning for the broader market.

Kriti Gupta for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc., whose shares serve as a real-time proxy for risk sentiment toward the pandemic, is near a $3 trillion market capitalization. If history is any guide, that milestone may signal a technical correction is ahead, for both the stock and the broader market.

When the iPhone-maker reached $1 trillion in market cap, a roughly 40%, months-long drop in the share price followed. At the $2 trillion mark, the stock faced a bear market with a 20% slump over a period of weeks.

The ripple effect in those episodes went beyond just Apple. Huge gains in big tech stocks tend to drive the S&P 500 to record highs, with the benchmark potentially setting its 70th record close for the year today. But those market drivers can spur big selloffs too.