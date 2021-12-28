Apple TV+ epic series ‘Foundation’ among 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows

With the current streaming landscape being so fragmented, it appears that many people prefer to pirate instead of paying for ‘another’ subscription. In fact, the Apple TV+ epic series “Foundation” has appeared on TorrentFreak’s list of 2021’s Most-Pirated TV Shows.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Ernesto Van der Sar for TorrentFreak:

‘Wandavision’ is the most-pirated TV show released in 2021 on torrent sites. The popular Disney+ series decrowned ‘The Mandalorian’ which topped the chart last year. ‘Loki,’ another Marvel series, is listed in second place and ‘The Witcher’ completes the top three. What stands out most is that all Disney+ series of Marvel’s “Phase Four” are listed in the top 10. In addition to the titles already mentioned, also included is ‘Hawkeye’ in fifth spot and ‘What If…?’ in sixth. Our calculations are based on single episodes which means that season packs are underrepresented which disadvantages series that are released in one go. Based on rough calculations, Netflix’s Casa de Papel could taken the 5th spot. Squid Game would have made it into the top 10 as well… It’s worth noting that BitTorrent traffic only makes up a small portion of the piracy landscape. Most people use streaming sites and services nowadays, which generally do not report viewing stats.

MacDailyNews Take: So, this is based on BitTorrent only (a geeky audience demographic) which likely explains why very popular series that you’d expect to see in the top 10, like “Ted Lasso,” for example, are absent.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!