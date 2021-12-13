TSMC in talks with German government about potential new chip plant

Major Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in Germany.

Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

Various factors including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool will influence TSMC’s final decision, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales Lora Ho told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the European Union and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate future supply chain disruptions. The Taiwanese chipmaker hasn’t discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho said. TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told shareholders in June that the chipmaker had begun assessments on setting up manufacturing operations in the European country… It’s now building a $12 billion facility in Arizona, and will soon start construction of a $7 billion plant in Japan.

MacDailyNews Take: The world has been starkly reminded that having all of your eggs in one basket, in this case Taiwan, is not a smart idea.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]