U.S. State Department iPhones hacked with Israeli NSO Group spyware

Apple iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by an unknown assailant using sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn for Reuters:
The hacks, which took place in the last several months, hit U.S. officials either based in Uganda or focused on matters concerning the East African country, two of the sources said.
The intrusions, first reported here, represent the widest known hacks of U.S. officials through NSO technology. Previously, a list of numbers with potential targets including some American officials surfaced in reporting on NSO, but it was not clear whether intrusions were always tried or succeeded.
Reuters could not determine who launched the latest cyberattacks… Historically, some of NSO Group’s best-known past clients included Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple last month sued NSO Group over state-sponsored surveillance and targeting of Apple users and began alerting customers who may have been targeted by NSO Group.
5 Comments
Ha, ha, LOL. Shine the spotlight on the commie infestation in the state department that has been going on since 1949. We deserve to know what they’re up to since it’s OUR MONEY that they spend on global disruption. Most recently, they’ve been supporting FARC (militant Communist group) for 10 years against the elected government in Ethiopia. Why? Why?
And you think Uganda is? Or indeed Israel it seems selling this spyware to some of the most egregious vIllains on the planet.
I never said Uganda was. Evidently, your pugnacious personality is searching for a fight.
Not everything our feds do is evil, otherwise we’d clean them out. Yes there are evildoers outside our safety zone, starting with the CCP. If you have to look up what that acronym stands for then you have no business commenting on global politics and dangers.
Other articles noting the hack stated, “Apple notified the Biden Admin the NSO hack occurred”. As well, it was quipped/questioned, why would a private company need to/be the first to notify the State Dept of the hack? This shows the weakness of govt systems to protect, but also Apple’s (curious) insight into the attack.
Is it worth wondering how/why did Apple have the knowledge the hack occurred? It seems far-fetched to think a/the users of such hacked iPhones called into Apple Tech Support? Or, does Apple have “insight” to these phones, when such activity occurs? What determines Apple’s ability to be aware of such activity, if not a prearranged agreement to scan for intrusions? If not prearranged…is this NOT disconcerting?
I really think you’re onto something factual here. Nice job Mannix!